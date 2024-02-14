Why Did It Take So Long for Usher to Announce Houston Tour Stop?

ABOVE: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Usher performs on the field during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Music Tours Continue to Overlook The Bayou City

Usher Raymond had a banner year, announcing a new tour and headlining the Superbowl halftime show. The “Past Present Future” tour is set to start on August 20th in Washington, DC and expected to end October 29th in Chicago. The tour’s expectations have been heightened, largely due to his well-received and virally documented Las Vegas residency. For 100 sold out shows, Usher serenaded fans and special guests at the Dolby Live at Park MGM amphitheater in Sin City. For months, fans have shared videos of his stage show including pole dancers, synchronized skating, and, of course, Usher. It also became common to see Raymond on the blogs and social media singing to stars like Gabrielle Union, Taraji P. Henson, A’ja Wilson, Summer Walker, Issa Rae, Winnie Harlow, Doja Cat, Mary J. Blige, H.E.R., Jessica Alba, Janelle Monae, Kenya Moore, Keke Palmer, and more. His Tiny Desk performance from a year ago had people attempting to mimic his iconic falsetto run in viral challenges and it also sparked internet debates on his ranking in pop music. In April of 2023, a Twitter user questioned whether Usher had enough pop hits to headline the Superbowl halftime show, causing a trending debate that prompted the pop singer to tell Access Hollywood “I think I have a catalog that obviously speaks for itself…it’s obviously about football, but everybody really anticipates the performance. [The Superbowl] has always been on my bucket list.”

So, when it was announced that Usher was, in fact, going to be honored with the halftime performance, the internet immediately went to work, roasting the doubtful Twitter user. After that, users began asking if the pop singer would bring his Vegas show to a city near them. When the singer announced Past Present Future, a 17-city showcase touching down in New York, Denver, Austin, Miami, Dallas, Chicago, and more, one of the first reactions from the Bayou City was “Where’s Houston?” Then the singer added more tour dates, specifically adding another show to Dallas and New York.

So again, where was Houston?

On Monday afternoon the singer finally announced Houston as one of the newer spots on the tour. Relieved fans rejoiced as Live Nation posted information about the tour being extended into November with multiple shows. It is fantastic that the superstar, who gave one of the more exciting Super Bowl halftime performances in recent years, will bring his talents to Houston. However, even with all that, the question still remains:

Why is Houston often skipped on tours?

For some time, large musical acts have been known to exclude Houston from their tour schedules with little explanation and plenty of speculation. From the Red Hot Chili Peppers to Jay-Z to Khruangbin, there are plenty of examples of acts who have left Houston off the list as a tour stop at some point in time. There are also plenty of theories as to why. The notion that the city is sprawling, the venues are small, Houston is too close to Dallas/Austin, there is no nightlife culture, there is no support for artists, and there’s a secret cabal of promoters that blackball artists are some of the more prominent theories that rise to the forefront online.

I am sure there are some legitimate reasons. But even if these theories have a grain of validity to them, at this point, they seem to be more excuses than anything. Houston is the fourth largest city in the nation, experiencing major population surges starting back in 2020. Chicago remains the third largest with the most recent census. While there are some in the city that doubt the census numbers and already believe the Houston population has surpassed the Windy City, the trending numbers show Houston will be the third largest city by 2030. And while the city is sprawling, (the prevailing joke of Houston being an hour away from Houston rings true everyday I’m in rush hour traffic) the consumers that listen to music and the venues that host artists continue to grow every day. The Post complex has 713 Music Hall, a 5,000-capacity venue. Bayou Music Center holds 3,700. Cynthia Mitchell Woods amphitheater seats 16,500 if you want to drive out to The Woodlands. We haven’t even gotten to the major venues like the Toyota Center, Minute Maid Park, and NRG Stadium which are all sporting arenas but have also played host to artists like Beyoncé, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Drake, and Bad Bunny. And while those larger venues are located inside the 610 loop, there are plenty of smaller venues scattered throughout the loop and beyond.

The truth is, it’s not the artists or the fans or even the media infrastructure (which I often like to blame in this column) but something deeper than that…a plan. When we look at major music cities like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Austin, we are also looking at a city that made a plan for music and entertainment. From 6th Street to Beale Street to Bourbon Street, cities that have a remarkable nightlife and music culture have laws and structures in place to promote it. For example, years ago when the Food Truck scene began growing across the nation, cities like Austin leaned into helping and promoting the culture; relaxing laws that prevented growth, creating spaces for food trucks to operate, and promoting culinary vehicles on their municipal websites. Austin became known for food trucks and Houston, a city known for its varied cuisine, got to the party late. Proprietors of food trucks in Houston are growing but still lament about how the city dropped the ball. The same thing shouldn’t happen for the city’s music and entertainment culture. For the industry to grow and attract more artists, the city needs to make a conscious effort to support the industries that make up entertainment. Not only does the concert promotion industry need to be supported but the nightlife that also is a huge part of a city’s character needs support as well. More and more people have been coming to Houston to live and visit but there is not enough effort from Houston leaders to cultivate the entertainment ecosystem. No hate to Usher because he did add Houston as a tour stop, but with major artists, as well as up and coming, still hopping over the city, more must be done to make Houston a hot spot for music.