Willow Smith Brings Back Jada’s Metal Band Past for Mother’s Day

Willow Smith surprised Jada Pinkett Smith for Mother’s Day by paying homage to her mom’s former metal band, Wicked Wisdom.

During last Wednesday’s episode of their Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk” — which they host with Pinkett Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris — Smith sweetly surprised the actor with a performance featuring members of her former band.

“When I was … about 3 or 4, I went on tour with my mom and her band, Wicked Wisdom,” Smith says in a recording that played during the episode. “Wicked Wisdom was lit. This is the music that I grew up around, my mother was a superwoman, she was a rock star, she was a warrior and a nurturer all-in-one.”

“So unapologetically bad*ss,” she added.

Smith went on to perform Wicked Wisdom’s song, “Bleed All Over Me,” with Pinkett Smith’s former band members, Pocket Honore and Taylor Graves, as Pinkett Smith and Banfield Norris danced along.

In 2006, Pinkett Smith told Billboard that making the transition from acting to music required her to change the perceptions people had about her.

“It’s been kinda like this unraveling, this little discovery about Jada that nobody knew about,” she said. “This music and this image is completely different from the persona that people know me as. It’s nice when you can break down those perceptions and change ideas.”

Pinkett Smith posted a clip of her daughter’s performance on Instagram, writing that Smith’s thoughtful surprise made her “heart burst in a thousand different ways.”