With SWAC Decision, The Annual Bayou Classic Postponed Until Spring

A Statement From the Organizers of the Annual Bayou Classic

With the decision of the SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors to postpone fall sports contests, we are reviewing options for the 47th Annual Bayou Classic that was to be played in November 2020. The 47th Annual Bayou Classic has been postponed until Spring and will not be played in November 2020.

The organizers of Bayou Classic agree with SWAC’s decision as the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, team staff, campus faculty, fans and supporters are our top priority.

And while, Fall football and the Annual Bayou Classic are cultural staples, the organizers of Bayou Classic commit to developing a plan so this important historic tradition continues when it is safe to do so.

With the planned move of SWAC football to the Spring, we remain optimistic that the iconic Bayou Classic, ranked as the #1 HBCU Classic in the nation, will be played between Southern University and Grambling State University at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans at some time in the future.

Until then we ask for all Bayou Classic fans to stay safe, wear your mask in public and follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We will get past this national pandemic and will celebrate all of our HBCUs traditions – including the Bayou Classic – in an even bigger way.