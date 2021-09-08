WNBA Honors Cynthia Cooper As One Of Its 25 Greatest Players Ever

Texas Southern head women’s basketball coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke was recently named by the WNBA as a member of the “The W25”, a collection of the 25 greatest and most influential players in WNBA history. The announcement was made live on ABC Sunday afternoon as the league is launching the first-ever “Vote for the GOAT” program.

A four-time champion with the Comets, Cooper earned four Finals MVP honors and was a two-time regular-season MVP. As a member of the Comets, Cooper electrified the city of Houston during her tenure as she led the league in scoring in three different seasons and was a three-time All-Star. Cooper averaged 21.0 points and 4.9 assists for her career. The Basketball Hall of Famer began her professional career overseas and played 10 seasons in Spain and Italy. She returned to the United States in 1997 to play with the Houston Comets of the newly-formed WNBA.

2 Sep 1999: Cynthia Cooper #14 of the Houston Comets dribbles the ball during game one of the WNBA Finals against the New York Liberty at Madison Square Garden in New York,New York. The Comets defeated the Liberty 62-49. Mandatory Credit: Ezra O. Shaw /Allsport

Cooper joined the Texas Southern family in 2012 and led the team to a 20-12 record and a WNIT berth. She returned to TSU in 2019 and led TSU to a second-place finish (14-4 SWAC). In addition, TSU had one of its best preseason performances in program history with five wins over teams from mid-major conferences. During the month of December, TSU’s NCAA RPI rating was 62 and was the fourth-highest RPI in the state of Texas.

