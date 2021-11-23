Women Who Fight: Spotlight on WWE’s Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair, an up-and-coming star of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), is quickly blazing a trail as a pro wrestler and black woman. Belair was aptly nicknamed “EST” which is in reference to her being the “prettiEST, greatEST, fastEST, and strongEST.”

In a sport that has been dominated by men for the most part, it was important to Belair to come in embracing her femininity whilst centering her skills and fighting abilities.

“What I will say is that I came into WWE at an amazing time, where a lot of the women that came before us laid the foundation. And the women are getting a lot of amazing storylines and putting on many events and having wrestling matches on the same caliber as the males,” Belair said while talking about the strides woman are making in the wrestling world.

In an interview with BlavityU Blair explained, “You go through the whole process of trying to figure out who you want to be and how you want to be portrayed. So I had a whole lot that went into how I wanted to be portrayed as ‘The EST’ of WWE.”

She went on to say, “I wanted to be portrayed as a feminine but strong woman.”

Blair openly acknowledges the women that came before her as she is making history already. She became the first black woman to win both the Royal Rumble and SmackDown women’s championships. She along with Sasha Banks another black pro wrestler made history as the first pair of black women to compete as headliners in WrestleMania 37. She was ranked number 1 in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s 2021 Women’s Rankings.

The Tennessee native is an athlete through and through having been an All-American and All-SEC track-and-field hurdler for the University of Tennessee. Blair admitted that she did not, “grow up watching wrestling.”

“Starting from the get-go with not knowing anything, you know, having to learn the history of the business and then coming in and thinking you just ‘get in the ring and fight,’ but no, you don’t just get in the ring and fight,” Blair explained. “It’s so much more that goes into it. It’s our characters; it’s how we want to be portrayed. It’s sports entertainment.”

Blair’s eyes are on the prize of the RAW Women’s Championship. “I just got drafted in the first round of RAW. I’m going after the RAW Women’s Championship; I want to be the face of RAW and continue to be a role model for little boys and girls. Not just for [the children] but for adults who look like me too,” she proclaimed.

Blair went on to say, “I’ve had an amazing journey, but it hasn’t been easy. My main goal is just to be a representation and to be a positive role model,” she told BlavityU. “Audrey Lorde has a book; she talks about how, as a Black woman, sometimes we feel like we have to just pick one aspect of ourselves, that we can’t present ourselves as a whole. We’re multifaceted, and I want to present myself as a whole, and that’s really what being an ‘EST’ is.”

Bianca Belair can be seen on Monday Night Raw on USA Network 8pm ET every Monday night.