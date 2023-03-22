Women’s Track & Field Wins 9 Titles, Has 26 Top-5 Performances At TSU Relays

The TSU women’s track & field won nine titles and posted 26 top-five performances at the 71st annual TSU Relays this past weekend.

Lillie Burnett finished second (12.0) in both the 100 and 200 (25.25) while Shelby Brooks captured the 200 title (25.17). Madison Dominguez (56.61) won the 400 followed by Brooks (58.11) in second and a fifth-place outing from Bayli George (1:00.52).

Adayshia Coleman won the 100-meter hurdles with a personal-best run of 14.32 followed by Kayla Jenkins’ second-place finish (14.7). Lyriq Ray placed fourth in the event with a personal best of 15.37.

Jenkins finished second in the 400-meter hurdles (1:10.67) while Ray (1:12.7) and Coleman (1:14.87) finished third and fifth, respectively.

The 4×100-meter relay finished second in a time of (47.5) while the mile relay won its event after posiing (4:00.40).

TSU went 1-2-3 in the high jump as Tardranique London (4-9.75), Dominguez (4-9.75) and Jasmine Walker (4-7.75) captured the top three spots. Ryann Richards jumped 9-5.75 to place third in the pole vault while Alexis Wilson won the triple jump after jumping 38-0.75 feet.

Phylan Perkins won both the shot put (37-9.25) and hammer (167-7) followed by a first-place finish from Skyla Faux (137-3) in the discus. She also finished second in the hammer (154-3) and third in the shot put (36-9).

TSU is back in action this Friday and Saturday at the annual Prairie View Relays in Prairie View, Texas.