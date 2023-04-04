XFL News: Roughnecks Beat by Battlehawks at Home

ABOVE: St. Louis wide receiver Hakeem Butler caught a five-yard TD in the second quarter.

On a day where Houston seemed to be the center of the sports universe – with the NCAA Final Four at NRG Stadium and the Astros playing in Minute Maid Park — football fans enjoyed XFL action in Houston’s Third Ward. The Houston Roughnecks returned to H-Town to face the St. Louis Battlehawks at home in the TDECU Stadium.

It was a battle of two 4-2 teams: the Roughnecks were undefeated before back-to-back losses to the Seattle Sea Dragons and D.C. Defenders. The Battlehawks also lost to the Defenders in weeks 3 and 5 — their only losses this season. St. Louis quarterback A.J. McCarron leads the league in passing touchdowns (17) and has led his team to a series of gritty wins. The Roughnecks, meanwhile, started quarterback Cole McDonald in place of injured QB Brandon Silvers.

The Battlehawks faced adversity from the very first play: Roughnecks linebacker John Daka forced a fumble on running back Brian Hill. Houston defensive lineman C.J. Brewer came up with the recovery. But the St. Louis defense answered right back: Houston QB Cole McDonald was intercepted by defensive back Brandon Sebastian on the Roughnecks’ opening drive.

The Battlehawks took advantage of the takeaway: quarterback A.J. McCarron threw a 12-yard strike — and then a 14-yard touchdown — to wide receiver Gary Jennings. Their two-point conversion attempt failed, but St. Louis jumped out to a 6-0 lead. In the XFL, teams have three options for extra points following a touchdown: they can attempt one point( from the two-yard line), two points (from 5-yard line) or three (from the 10).

Roughnecks running back Brycen Alleyne took off for a 27-yard rush, jumpstarting the offense, and RB Max Borghi picked up an additional 10 yards on the next play. They had the Roughnecks’ drive looking promising by the end of the first quarter.

Houston’s first points of the game came early in the second quarter, after a defensive pass interference penalty on St. Louis defensive back Mike Hampton. (McDonald had thrown to Smith in the end zone, and Hampton pulled Smith’s jersey to impede the catch.) That penalty gave Houston first and goal at the one-yard line. On 3rd and goal, McDonald threw to wide receiver Deontay Burnett for a one-yard touchdown.

Houston tied the game at six with 13 minutes remaining. Roughnecks kicker Hunter Duplessis drew a penalty for his kickoff attempt. (In the XFL, a team is penalized if the ball lands short of the 20-yard line during a kickoff.) As a result, St. Louis began its drive with good field position, starting at the 45-yard line. And McCarron converted a third-down & 5 by throwing to Hill for 11 yards. Then Houston cornerback Sean Davis got flagged for pass interference — a costly penalty that moved the ball to the 5. On 3rd and goal, McCarron connected with 6’6” receiver Hakeem Butler for a five-yard touchdown.

St. Louis led 14-6 with eight minutes remaining in the half.

The Roughnecks got the ball back. RB Max Borghi charged up the offense with a 23-yard run. And Lee rushed for 12 yards two plays later. But the drive stalled after a penalty on offensive lineman Jordan Moore. Hunter Duplessis kicked through a 25-yard field goal to put the Roughnecks within five. Houston trailed St. Louis, 14-9, with 3:11 left before halftime.

On the following drive, Houston’s defense came up with back-to-back sacks thanks to Daka and LB Trent Harris. St. Louis decided to go for it on 4th down, but Houston defensive back AJ Hendy broke up a pass intended for Butler. The Battlehawks turned the ball over on downs. (So did Houston, after a drive that lasted just 17 seconds.)

St. Louis got the ball back with just five seconds left, and coach Anthony Becht moved aggressively to build on the Battlehawks’ lead. Kicker Donny Hagelman drilled a 59-yard field goal (the longest in XFL history) to give St. Louis a 17-9 lead at halftime. They maintained that eight-point lead after a scoreless third quarter.

Early in the fourth, Houston defensive lineman Scean Mustin forced a fumble by running back Brian Hill. Roughnecks defensive back William Likely recovered the fumble and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown.

Likely leads the league in fumble recoveries (2); his pick-six gave the Roughnecks a chance to tie the game. But their two-point conversion attempt failed. Houston trailed 17-15 with 11 minutes left to play. On St. Louis’ next drive, McCarron completed four straight passes, then found Darrius Shepherd for a 10-yard touchdown. On the extra-point attempt, Houston linebacker Tavante Beckett was called for pass interference, which gave St. Louis another try. And Hill carried the ball into the end zone, giving the Battlehawks a nine-point lead.

The Roughnecks came up empty on their final drive, which stalled near mid-field. On 4th down — after scrambling for what felt like forever — McDonald threw an incomplete pass, turning the ball over on downs. The Battlehawks took over and picked up a crucial first down, ending the game.

St. Louis won, 24-15. Houston lost its third straight game (and first home loss this season). A Roughnecks offense that averages 27 points per game (second in the league) mustered just 15 against the Battlehawks; a defense that leads the league in interceptions and sacks wasn’t enough to overcome a surging St. Louis. But Roughnecks head coach Wade Phillips remains optimistic. “This team is resilient,” he said after the game. “We’ve got three more games and still have an opportunity to be where we want to be. But we’ve gotta play better than we did today.”

Houston quarterback Cole McDonald struggled in his first career start, completing just 15 of his 32 passes with one touchdown and one interception. “I feel disappointed,” he said postgame. “I feel like any outcome you’d want is a win, obviously…I feel like we did some good things, but we also did some bad things that we need to clean up.”

The Roughnecks will take on the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, April 9 at the Alamodome. Game 8 will air on ABC at 2:00 p.m. CT (1:00 CST).