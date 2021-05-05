Yamiche Alcindor: Named as Moderator of “Washington Week”

Congratulations are in order for Yamiche Alcindor who has been chosen as the new moderator of the long-standing PBS program, “Washington Week.”

Yamiche Alcindor attends day 2 of Politicon 2019 at Music City Center on October 27, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Politicon)

Upon learning the news Alcindor shared that, “I basically instantly cried…thinking about Gwen.”

Alcindor, who has been a voice of reason, calm, and a steady source of facts amid political and social unrest is perfect for this position. “Washington Week” will forever be linked to Gwen Ifill who moderated the show prior to her passing in 2016. Ifill was a mentor to Alcindor who most recently has been reporting as the White House correspondent for “PBS’s NewHour.”

Alcindor recalled that prior to her first guest spot on NBC’s “Meet the Press” she called Ifill panicking.

She shared the advice Ifill gave her: “She basically told me, ‘You are a reporter who knows just as much as the people around that table. You earned this, and you are ready for this.’”

“I know how much ‘Washington Week’ meant to Gwen, and how much she put her stamp on the legacy of the show,” Alcindor said after the announcement. “I also feel this incredible responsibility to think deeply about taking this on and making it a show that people want to watch, that people will feel is living up to its great legacy.”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 27: Yamiche Alcindor and Alexi McCammond speak onstage during day 2 of Politicon 2019 at Music City Center on October 27, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Politicon )

Alcindor went on to explain that she intends to widen the lens on what is covered in a way that serves the community while maintaining “a sense of respect and respectability.”

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 07: Yamiche Alcindor of PBS NewsHour asks a question to U.S. President Donald Trump after remarks by the President a day after the midterm elections on November 7, 2018 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Republicans kept the Senate majority but lost control of the House to the Democrats. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Alcindor explained, “There can be this sense, when you are working and living in Washington, that everything is about what’s going on in D.C.. So much of what has guided my journalism is, how are vulnerable populations being impacted by these policies? That will be my guiding light.”

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 27: National political reporter for NY Times Yamiche Alcindor (L) and staff writer for NY Times Magazine Emily Bazelon speak during NYT Mag Live: A Special Politics Edition at Neuehouse on October 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for New York Times)

Alcindor endured many instances of discomfort during Donald J. Trump’s presidency as she was often targeted whilst trying to perform her duties as White House Correspondent. “As a Black woman,” Alcindor recalled “…it wasn’t the first time that someone had targeted me or said something about me that I knew not to be true.”

Best of luck to the incomparable Yamiche Alcindor as she embarks on this new journey.