Zendaya Becomes Youngest Recipient of the Critics’ Choice SeeHer Award

The 26th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards were held on Sunday March 7th as a virtual event where some of the best film and television performances on and off the screen were honored. Zendaya was nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Marie in ‘Malcolm & Marie.’ She did not end up winning that award but was instead honored with the 5th Annual SeeHer Award. The award was presented to her by her ‘Malcolm & Marie’ co-star John David Washington who helped narrate a special video tribute that highlighted why she was selected as this year’s honoree.

Zendaya Main Critics’ Choice Award Look (Photo courtesy of Zendaya’s Instagram @zendaya)

The SeeHer Award sets out to recognize “a woman who embodies the values set forth by the SeeHer movement. [They] push boundaries, defy stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women.”

Zendaya, who has been working diligently and thoughtfully in Hollywood in the worlds of Disney, Marvel, and Euphoria, is the youngest award recipient to date.

A young Zendaya

(Photo courtesy of Zendaya’s Instagram @zendaya)

Zendaya in her first Disney program

Zendaya in her 2nd Disney Program

Zendaya and Euphoria Cast filming a scene

(Photo courtesy of euphoria’s Instagram @euphoria)

A scene from Malcom & Marie

Zendaya in the Marvel Spiderman series

“I absolutely would not be here if it weren’t for the incredible women that paved the way for me to be here.

[I am] also extremely grateful for those women so yes, this is very special.

Thank you so, so much. Not to overuse the word, but I am incredibly grateful for this moment.” Zendaya, Critics’ Choice SeeHer 2021 Recipient

Nadine Karp McHugh, SeeHer President, said, “We are delighted to be presenting the award to Zendaya, who is such a strong representation of what it means to be a woman in 2021. She is a role model and leading voice of her generation. From being the youngest actress to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to using her platform to advocate for Black women in Hollywood, she is showing the next generation that you are never too young to use your voice to make a difference.”

A young Zendaya (Photo courtesy of Zendaya’s Instagram @zendaya)

The previous Award recipients include Kristen Bell, Viola Davis, Claire Foy, and Gal Gadot.

Zendaya’s 2nd Critics’ Choice Award Look

(Photo courtesy of Zendaya’s Instagram @zendaya)

“This means so much to me,” Zendaya said in her acceptance speech. “The only real thing I can think of [to say] is gratitude. This word kind of keeps coming to my mind especially with the year everyone has had. To continue to be grateful for every single moment, big and small and to be grateful for the people in our world and in our life that make the work we do possible. Make sure to hold onto our loved ones a little bit tighter [and] make sure you call them, acknowledge them and tell them you love them. Take in moments like this.”

She went on to say, “I absolutely would not be here if it weren’t for the incredible women that paved the way for me to be here. [I am] also extremely grateful for those women so yes, this is very special. Thank you so, so much. Not to overuse the word, but I am incredibly grateful for this moment.”