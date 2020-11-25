Zendaya Pays Homage To Donyale Luna

Zendaya Coleman, a young woman of many talents, sat down with journalist Sylvia Obell to discuss her breathtaking cover shoot for Essence Magazine’s November/December Edition that pays homage to black supermodel Donyale Luna. The photos are stunning and were shot by AB + DM. Zendaya’s styling and creative direction was handled by her longtime stylist Law Roach. Obell asked Zendaya some great questions including what it meant to her to be featured on the last edition of Essence’s 50th Anniversary year. Zendaya said, “I’m incredibly grateful—because without the incredible, iconic people who have graced the cover before me, I wouldn’t be here, standing on the shoulders of giants.” She went on to say, “I had so much fun on this shoot paying homage to Donyale Luna, the first Black supermodel. A lot of what I do, specifically within fashion, is a tribute to fashion icons who came before me—many of whom are Black women. I love the way it turned out. I’m very proud of it. It’s one of my favorite cover shoots I’ve ever done.”

They discussed her fashion inspirations, her creative experience amidst the pandemic, her upcoming projects, and much more. Finally, Obell asked Zendaya what her hopes were for Black women for 2021. Zendaya, who proclaimed earlier in the interview that “…seeing Black women win, in any form, brings me joy” explained to Obell that she wanted, “For us to continue to fully realize our power and harness it to do great things, because we are incredibly powerful. We’re often convinced that we’re not, and taught to shrink— but we have to believe in our collective power.”