Ziggy Marley Will Receive the Black Press 2020 Global Icon Award at NNPA Virtual Convention

Reggae legend Ziggy Marley will receive the National Newspaper Publishers Association’s (NNPA) 2020 Global Icon Achievement Award during the NNPA’s Annual Convention scheduled for Wednesday, July 8, and Thursday, July 9.

The two-day international broadcast marks the first virtual convention in the 80-year history of the NNPA and the 193-year history of the Black Press of America.

Marley, the oldest son of Reggae Icon Bob Marley, recently appeared on a livestream interview with the Black Press that overnight reached more than 1.7 million people around the globe. The socially conscious singer is being honored for his outstanding achievements in the entertainment industry and for representing the best of the love of all humanity in the cause of freedom, justice, peace, and equality.

“I thank the National Newspaper Publishers Association for this award,” said Marley, whose team will also select a special recorded performance for convention attendees. “The Black Press is very vital to our culture, our communities throughout the world, and for all our people who affirm the oneness of humanity and the oneness of freedom, and the oneness of love for all. My music and my voice will continue to help make a positive difference in the world in which we now live. One love. God bless all.”

Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. emphasized, “On behalf of the NNPA, we are honored to have Ziggy Marley receive the 2020 Global Icon Achievement Award during our Annual Convention. Ziggy is a cultural genius who continues to excel in music and the cause of freedom and human rights worldwide.”

In addition to Marley, the Black Press will present Trailblazer Awards to Chuck D of Public Enemy, Attorney Benjamin Crump, MC Lyte, and Supremes legend Mary Wilson, who also plans a performance for the Black Press.

Registration for the 2020 NNPA Virtual Convention is free. All can register at www.virtualnnpa2020.com.